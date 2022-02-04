Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

