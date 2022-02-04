Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NYSE CCEP opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

