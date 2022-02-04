Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.70 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 50.93 ($0.68). 708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.70).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of €1.40 ($1.57) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

