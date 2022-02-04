CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

CNSP opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

