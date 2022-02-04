CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 104,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

