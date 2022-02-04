Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $24.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.14. 376,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $200.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

