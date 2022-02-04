Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.
CLX traded down $23.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $200.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.
In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
