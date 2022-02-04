Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

CLX traded down $23.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $200.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

