Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.88.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.34. 1,232,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. Clorox has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $200.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.