Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 430,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

