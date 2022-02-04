Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of CWEN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 430,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
