Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

