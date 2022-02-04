Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,281 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,067 shares of company stock worth $8,795,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

