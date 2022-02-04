Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $91.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.41 and a one year high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

