CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $7.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

