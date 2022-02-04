Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,217. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

