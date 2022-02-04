Civilization Market Capitalization Tops $40.14 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $84,603.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

