Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Financial Contrast

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 10.10% 1.05% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.31 $192.10 million $3.11 11.64 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Citizens Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

