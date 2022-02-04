Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJK stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

