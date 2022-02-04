Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

CSCO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $232.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

