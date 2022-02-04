Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

CHD stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

