Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Christie Group stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £31.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.33.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

