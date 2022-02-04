Christian Behrenbruch Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) insider Christian Behrenbruch sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.70 ($5.46), for a total transaction of A$15,400,000.00 ($10,921,985.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia, Belgium, Japan, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation (MTR).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.