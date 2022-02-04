China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LFC remained flat at $$8.91 during midday trading on Friday. 4,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

