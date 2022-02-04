China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.91 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

