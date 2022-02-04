Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.00

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $135.34, with a volume of 246630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

