Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $816,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 1,563,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

