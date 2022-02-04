Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.92.
In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.