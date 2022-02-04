Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.