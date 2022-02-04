Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $47.02 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

