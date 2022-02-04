Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,131,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.