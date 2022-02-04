CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 4,661,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

