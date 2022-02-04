Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

