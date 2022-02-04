Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

