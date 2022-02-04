Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $20.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

