Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,538,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $37.42 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.