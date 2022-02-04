Celo Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $59.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00007854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

