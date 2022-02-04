CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Gap Down to $42.72

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $41.67. CDK Global shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after buying an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,122,000 after buying an additional 437,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CDK Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,617,000 after buying an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.