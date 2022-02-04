CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. CDK Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

CDK Global stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

