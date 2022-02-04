Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $10.54 on Friday, reaching $287.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,409. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

