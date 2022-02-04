Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Sells $240,381.75 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

