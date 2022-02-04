Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 863,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,938. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.