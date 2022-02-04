Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Sells $1,827,787.68 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CUK stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.