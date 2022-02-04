Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.60

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 1850807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Several research analysts have commented on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$818.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

