Capri Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.