Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

