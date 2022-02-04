Capital One Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NYSE COF traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.87. 58,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,412. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $107.86 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

