Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.93

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$68.93 and last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 410803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$81.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Insiders have sold 415,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,662,825 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

