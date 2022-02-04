Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$64.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.35.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,639,572. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,329 shares of company stock worth $23,662,825.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$66.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$78.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

