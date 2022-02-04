CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$232.90 million during the quarter.

