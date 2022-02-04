Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

CPT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $165.40. 15,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

