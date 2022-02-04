Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.28

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.28 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.86). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.94), with a volume of 131,932 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93. The firm has a market cap of £44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

