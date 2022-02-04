Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 100 shares.

CALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

